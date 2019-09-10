Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

HWEN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.06. 1,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.63. Home Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

