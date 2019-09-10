Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 215.71 ($2.82).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 212.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 193.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

