Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 20.4%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded up 20.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.66, 3,390,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,469,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

