HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,524,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,774 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.29.

HPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $275.92 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

