Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,656,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 457,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $249,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. 4,483,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130,876. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 10,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $150,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,728.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

