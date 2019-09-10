Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hershey by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 120,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,317,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $793,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of HSY traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $152.64. 58,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,185. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $99.15 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Terence L. O’day sold 69,444 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $9,534,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $207,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,953,506.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,544 shares of company stock worth $12,913,334 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

