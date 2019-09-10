H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

H & R Block has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. H & R Block has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H & R Block to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

HRB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. 97,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,171. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.27. H & R Block has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

