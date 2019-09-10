H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H & R Block by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of H & R Block by 51.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 968,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 327,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,432,000 after acquiring an additional 349,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,373,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,872,000 after acquiring an additional 116,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,245,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,648,000 after acquiring an additional 193,383 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. 94,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,171. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. H & R Block Inc has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

In other H & R Block news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

