Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSE:GUY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.05. Guyana Goldfields shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 366,334 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Guyana Goldfields from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.12.

Guyana Goldfields (TSE:GUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$67.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Guyana Goldfields Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guyana Goldfields Company Profile (TSE:GUY)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

