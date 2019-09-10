Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Williams Capital lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.64.

GPOR opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $448.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 33.82%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Wood purchased 40,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

