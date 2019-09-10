Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.56.

Shares of GWRE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.47. 981,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,742. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00, a P/E/G ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.25. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $73.82 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $355,126.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $474,052.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $328,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,702 shares of company stock worth $1,868,948. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after buying an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,992,000 after buying an additional 53,460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

