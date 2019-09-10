Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO) Shares Down 0.8%

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO)’s share price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.30 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.32 ($1.05), approximately 15,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 119,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.64.

About Ground Rents Income Fund (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.