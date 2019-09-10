Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and a P/E ratio of -32.50.

About Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

