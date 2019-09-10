GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $143.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Shares of GNNDY opened at $127.78 on Friday. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $152.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

