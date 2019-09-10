Genus’ (GNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNS. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 2,798 ($36.56) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,604.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,495.63. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.80 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

