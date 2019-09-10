GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on September 30th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,736. GATX has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. GATX had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William M. Muckian sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $452,635.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $288,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $996,108 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.