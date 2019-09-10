Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.24. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 5,111,567 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fred’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Fred’s (NASDAQ:FRED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $318.95 million for the quarter. Fred’s had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fred’s stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fred’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.18% of Fred’s worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fred’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRED)

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

