Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.90, 498,632 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 423,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

FLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluent Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald Huntley Patrick acquired 15,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 150,500 shares of company stock valued at $453,220. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $56,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $63,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fluent during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

