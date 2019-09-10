Flowchain (FLC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $4.13 or 0.00040346 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $307,498.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00040927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.63 or 0.04719344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

