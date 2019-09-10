Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $6.11, approximately 268,508 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 368,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a negative net margin of 842.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 568,017 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,094,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Five Prime Therapeutics by 2,393.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 272,800 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

