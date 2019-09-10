First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th.

FUSB stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. First US Bancshares has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter.

FUSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.