First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PRME) to Issue — Dividend of $0.80

First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PRME) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. 4,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701. First Trust Heitman Global Prime Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74.

