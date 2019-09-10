First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) vs. BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) Head-To-Head Contrast

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 18.53% N/A N/A First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BayCom and First NBC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.37%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BayCom and First NBC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $63.94 million 4.14 $14.49 million $1.65 13.33 First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Dividends

First NBC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 458.0%. BayCom does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

BayCom has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First NBC Bank has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BayCom beats First NBC Bank on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

First NBC Bank Company Profile

First NBC Bank Holding Co. engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, First NBC Bank. Its products and services include mortgage loans, commercial banking, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

