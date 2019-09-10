First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 281.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AG. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,824,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 671,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 267,372 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 170,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 191,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.13. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

