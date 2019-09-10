First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after purchasing an additional 141,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 313.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 98,639 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

