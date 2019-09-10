First Horizon National Corp (FHN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

First Horizon National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First Horizon National has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $622,236.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $854,548.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,588.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,979 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.