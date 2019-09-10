First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $27.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 27,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.10. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $29.05.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.