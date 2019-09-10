FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 127.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 153.25. Morses Club has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42).

In other news, insider Peter Ward purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £254,000 ($331,895.99). Also, insider Leslie Easson sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £98,534.80 ($128,753.17).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

