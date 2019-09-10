Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

FNF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. 1,102,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,778,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,350,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,060,000 after purchasing an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,095,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,776,000 after purchasing an additional 836,632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,220 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,816,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,508,000 after purchasing an additional 158,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

