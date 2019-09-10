Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Receives $16.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCAU. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 2nd quarter valued at $662,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 38.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 356,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCAU traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 813,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,540. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.