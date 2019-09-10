FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Increased by Tyers Asset Management LLC

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,350 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.88. 90,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $147.82 and a 52 week high of $259.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.