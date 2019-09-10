Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of FBSS remained flat at $$20.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. Fauquier Bankshares has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $78.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fauquier Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Fauquier Bankshares news, CEO Marc J. Bogan purchased 2,420 shares of Fauquier Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,779.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,435.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

