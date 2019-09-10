Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

FMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $373.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $15.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 26.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 35,070 shares during the last quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 285,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

