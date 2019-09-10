Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

FMNB traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 1,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.85. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farmers National Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

