Fair Oaks Income Ltd (FAIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.24.

Get Fair Oaks Income alerts:

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Fair Oaks Income Fund LP. Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited was founded in 2014 and is domiciled in Channel Islands.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.