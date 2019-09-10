Fair Oaks Income Ltd (FAIR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Fair Oaks Income Ltd (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Fair Oaks Income has a twelve month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.01 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.24.
About Fair Oaks Income
See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.