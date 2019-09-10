Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Shares of Exfo stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,034. The company has a market capitalization of $199.41 million, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Exfo has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Exfo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Exfo by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 454,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Exfo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

