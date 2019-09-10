ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (LMLP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.40 on September 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3959 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

LMLP stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $17.60.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.