ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (HDLV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.17 on September 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

HDLV stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. 956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

