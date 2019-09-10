ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET) to Issue — Dividend of $0.15 on September 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (NYSEARCA:LRET) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1453 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of LRET stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $29.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

