ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on September 23rd

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,933. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

