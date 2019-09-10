Etherparty 1-Day Volume Hits $5.66 Million (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Etherparty has a market cap of $4.01 million and $5.66 million worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and ACX. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00215815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.05 or 0.01246383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017818 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00030074 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,879,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Gate.io and ACX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

