Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,189,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,704,000 after acquiring an additional 942,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,387,000 after buying an additional 1,373,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,770,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,088,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,342,000 after acquiring an additional 501,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,574,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,274,000 after buying an additional 143,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upped their target price on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.97.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 55,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,760. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.09.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.59 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $392,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.12, for a total value of $178,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,023,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

