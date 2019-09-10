Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on September 30th

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of EQB traded down C$0.55 on Tuesday, reaching C$99.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,501. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$56.12 and a twelve month high of C$102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly Kukulowicz sold 3,174 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.18, for a total value of C$317,971.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$106,491.34. Also, Director Brian Leland sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total value of C$140,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,145. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $1,886,915.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

