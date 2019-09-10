Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s current price.

ESI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.30.

Shares of ESI traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,481. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.67 and a one year high of C$6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

