Energiser Investments (LON:ENGI) Shares Down 41.7%

Shares of Energiser Investments PLC (LON:ENGI) fell 41.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), 49,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 62,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $743,000.00 and a P/E ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.44.

Energiser Investments Company Profile (LON:ENGI)

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Energiser Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energiser Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.