Energenx (OTCMKTS:EENX) Stock Price Down 61.3%

Energenx Inc (OTCMKTS:EENX) shares fell 61.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 45,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 14,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Energenx (OTCMKTS:EENX)

Energenx, Inc, a technology based company, engages in the discovery, research, and development of electromagnetic motor/generator and battery rejuvenator/battery charger systems in the United States. The company offers solid state pulse battery chargers that use a two phase method to charge batteries with pulsating current; battery charger/rejuvenators; battery charge control units for renewable energy system storage batteries; and electromagnetic motor/generator battery energy systems.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Energenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.