Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 14,437,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 4,669,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $18.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 47.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Endo International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

