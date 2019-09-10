Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Empiric Student Property PLC (LON:ESP) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 93.42 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), approximately 414,374 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 870,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The stock has a market cap of $560.69 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.19.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose-built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii)continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.