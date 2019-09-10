Emphy 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,127.00 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Emphy has traded 57.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Emphy has a total market capitalization of $142,835.00 and approximately $2,127.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00698604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010395 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022530 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy (EPY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io . Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

