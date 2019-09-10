Elrond Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Elrond has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $3.57 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Elrond has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.01248815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,165,416,547 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.